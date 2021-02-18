Former Twins 2B Brian Dozier retires after 9 years in majors

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minnesota second baseman Brian Dozier has retired after nine years in the major leagues and 167 career home runs. Dozier played his first seven seasons for the Twins. He won the World Series with the Washington Nationals in 2019. The 33-year-old Dozier was drafted by the Twins in 2009. Dozier was an All-Star in 2015 and won a Gold Glove award in 2017. He hit 42 homers in 2016. That matched Rogers Hornsby for the second-highest single season total by a second baseman in major league history.