Florida man who flew massive Confederate flag found dead

3:14 pm National news from the Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a man who spearheaded flying a massive Confederate flag at the corners of two busy Florida interstates has died. Officers say they found 73-year-old Marion Lambert dead on his small farm in Tampa on Wednesday. Foul play is not suspected. WFLA first reported the news. Lambert told The Associated Press during a 2017 interview that he tricked the county several years ago, when he bought a sliver of land near Interstates 4 and 75. In 2008, he unfurled a 30-by-50-foot flag, much to the disgust of many who argue that the flag symbolizes racism, slavery and division. It’s unclear what will happen to the sliver of land.

Associated Press

