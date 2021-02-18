FDU going against the norm by adding sports, not axing them

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Brad Hurlbut is the athletic director at Fairleigh Dickinson, a small Division I school in New Jersey a short ride from New York City. He announced last month that men’s volleyball will be added in 2021-22 and women’s lacrosse would follow the next year. The additions will give the school 21 sports. This is happening even as many universities cut sports programs as part of the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. Hurlbut and others say adding certain sports means more tuition and other money from new students who just happen to be athletes.