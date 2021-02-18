EU commission condemns Slovenia PM for insulting journalists

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s executive arm has condemned Slovenia’s right-wing prime minister for a series of aggressive comments about journalists. The EU comment comes as Reporters Without Borders has for months raised concerns about Prime Minister Janez Janša. The press group accuses him of waging a “hate campaign” against critical journalists as he seeks to tighten control over public media. The chief spokesman for the European Commission said the EU “does not accept and condemns the insulting remarks towards journalists.” The Slovene leader often accuses reporters of having left-wing bias. Slovenia is due to take over the EU’s rotating six-month presidency in July.