Dutch lawmakers debate new law backing coronavirus curfew

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch lawmakers are set to debate hastily drawn up legislation underpinning the country’s coronavirus curfew after a judge ordered it scrapped earlier this week. The lower house of parliament is expected to support the legislation Thursday. It would then go to the senate on Friday. That’s the same day government lawyers go to court to appeal the order banning the 9 p.m.-to-4:30 a.m. curfew. The curfew, which sparked rioting last month but is very broadly supported and followed now, remains in force pending the outcome of that appeal. A judge in The Hague banned the measure, saying the law the government used to introduce the curfew last month can only be used in pressing emergencies such as a massive dike breach.