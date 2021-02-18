Skip to Content

Bomb hits Pakistani paramilitary vehicle, killing soldier

New
10:45 am National news from the Associated Press

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani provincial minister says a roadside bomb has exploded near a vehicle carrying paramilitary troops in southwestern Baluchistan province, killing a soldier and wounding another. Thursday’s attack took place on the outskirts of Quetta, the provincial capital of Baluchistan. No one has claimed responsibility for the bombing but previous such attacks have been claimed by separatist groups in Baluchistan. Islamic militants also have a presence in the province. Baluchistan has been battling an insurgency for more than a decade by separatists demanding autonomy or a larger share of the province’s gas and mineral resources.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content