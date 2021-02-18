Biden and congressional Democrats to unveil immigration bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration is joining Democrats on Capitol Hill to unveil a major immigration overhaul that would offer an eight-year pathway to citizenship to the estimated 11 million people living in the U.S. without legal status. The legislation will reflect the broad priorities for immigration reform that Biden laid out on his first day in office. That includes an increase in visas, funding to process asylum applications and new technology at the southern border. The plan doesn’t offer any enhanced border security, a priority for Republicans. Without enhanced security, it faces tough odds in a closely divided Congress. The legislation will be released in detail Thursday.