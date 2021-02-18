Badgers will have fans in the stands at Camp Randall this fall

MADISON (WQOW) - The Wisconsin Badgers are planning to have fans in the stands when the football team takes the field at Camp Randall in the fall.

Athletic Director Barry Alvarez made the announcement in a video on Thursday morning.

"We are planning to have our fans back in the stands," Alvarez said. "We really don't know how many people we'll have in the stadium but we do know we have a great schedule. We're really looking forward to getting people back in the stands."

Alvarez said season tickets will go on sale soon.