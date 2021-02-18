Baby whale found dead on beach south of Israel’s Tel Aviv

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli officials say a dead whale has washed up on a beach south of Tel Aviv. David Halfon of the Nature and Parks Authority said the animal was a fin whale calf, half the size of an adult. He and other officials said it wasn’t clear what caused the death but that the water nearby is polluted with tar. Halfon said another whale washed up in 2016. Aviad Scheinin of the Morris Kahn Marine Research Station said samples from the animal will be taken to try to determine a cause of death. Shaul Goldstein of the Israel Nature and Parks Authority called for prosecution of those responsible for the pollution.