Asian shares mostly lower after mixed day on Wall Street

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares are mostly lower in Asia after a mixed session on Wall Street as losses by technology and industrial companies offset other gains. Shanghai advanced after reopening Thursday following the weeklong Lunar New Year holiday. Shares fell in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul. The S&P 500 edged down less than 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq gave back 0.6%. Small-company stocks also fell. Verizon Communications and Chevron logged big gains after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway said it made major new investments in them in the second half of last year. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held near its highest level in a year.