Arrest in Asian woman’s shoving that Olivia Munn spotlighted

NEW YORK (AP) — A man has been arrested in connection to an Asian woman being shoved and injured on a New York City street, a case that was spotlighted by actress Olivia Munn. Authorities say 47-year-old Patrick Mateo is facing assault and harassment charges. He is in custody awaiting arraignment. The 52-year-old woman was outside a bakery in Queens on Tuesday afternoon. Police say the suspect got into a verbal dispute with her and pushed her, causing her to hit her head. Munn said on social media that she is a friend of the woman’s daughter. Munn has been speaking out about an increase in crimes against Asian Americans across the country during the pandemic.