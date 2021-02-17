You Ask, We Answer: What is happening with the Communicable Disease Task Force?

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - Wednesday's You Ask, We Answer comes from several people wanting to know what's happening with Eau Claire County's Communicable Disease Task Force.

The goal so far for the task force has been getting itself organized.

In December, 20 people from different backgrounds were appointed to the task force. And most recently facilitator Dan Stier has been appointed. Stier is an attorney who spent five years as a senior public health analyst with the CDC's public health law program.

City Council President Terry Weld said as facilitator, Stier will help with, and run, the task force meetings.

"We have 20 task force members and we want to make sure we provide them the opportunity to ask questions, to be engaged, to offer their ideas and input and a facilitator just makes sure that that happens," Weld said.

Weld said the task force will begin having meetings soon and will hold public hearings in the spring.

The purpose of the task force is to ensure the city and county are prepared, should another communicable disease outbreak come along after the COVID-19 pandemic.