Wednesday’s Scores

11:36 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andover 63, Blaine 44

Anoka 45, Coon Rapids 40

Champlin Park 81, Park Center 78, OT

Irondale 47, Stillwater 44

Maple Grove 74, Elk River 64

Mounds View 50, East Ridge 47

Robbinsdale Armstrong 56, Spring Lake Park 55

Rogers 59, Centennial 45

Totino-Grace 69, Osseo 50

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anoka 45, Coon Rapids 40

Avail Academy 59, Nova Classical Academy 27

Blaine 60, Andover 42

Centennial 61, Rogers 59

Champlin Park 55, Park Center 48

East Ridge 66, Mounds View 37

Elk River 61, Maple Grove 44

Minneapolis Southwest 69, Minneapolis Henry 36

St. Paul Harding 35, St. Paul Washington 8

Stillwater 90, Irondale 26

Totino-Grace 69, Osseo 50

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

