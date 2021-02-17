Twins bench coach Mike Bell takes leave for kidney cancer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Twins bench coach Mike Bell has taken an indefinite leave from the team because of kidney cancer. Manager Rocco Baldelli made the announcement two days before the first official workout for pitchers and catchers at spring training. The 46-year-old Bell had surgery to remove the growth on Jan. 28, shortly after being diagnosed. He’s been recovering at home in Arizona with his family. Baldelli says Bell is “very, very optimistic” about his recovery. Bell was hired by the Twins prior to the 2020 season.