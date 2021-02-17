Transformation Project seeks to strengthen equity, diversity and inclusion

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A newly formed project aims to make the Chippewa Valley more welcoming and inclusive after a summer of protests brought a need for change into focus.

Prompted by the killing of George Floyd last May, former Eau Claire City Manager Dale Peters formed the Chippewa Valley Transformation Project.

The anti-racism initiative is still in its beginning stages. So far, they established four volunteer co-chairs Edmund Manydeeds, Berlye Middleton, MaiVue Xiong and Dang Yang as well as an advisory committee made up of leaders from local government, institutions and nonprofits who serve underrepresented groups.

Co-chairs said they have not yet established formal metrics for success because they are still prioritizing their goals, but they did mention what would be a step in the right direction to diversity and inclusion.

"Because of what I look like or because of the way my name sounds, not having somebody hang up automatically when the phone is transferred to me. If that were to happen, that would be a huge moment of success," said co-chair MaiVue Xiong. "Or having my child go to school and seeing teachers who represent what she looks like, how she speaks, what she eats at home."

Individuals interested in joining the Transformation Project's efforts can send them an email at cvtransformationproject@gmail.com. A website with more information and additional opportunities for involvement will be available later this spring.