Stephenson’s OT goal sends Sabers to championship game

SCHOFIELD (WQOW) - Emma-Lyn Stephenson scored the game-winning goal in overtime and the CFM Sabers advanced to the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association girls state hockey championship game with a 4-3 win on Wednesday.

The Sabers, at state for the first time since 2008, will play University School of Milwaukee Co-op on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. at South Wood County Rink in Wisconsin Rapids. You can watch the game live on WQOW News 18.

"Just so proud of the girls. We had to fight a bit of adversity today just being on a different sheet, someone else's home rink," head coach Tony Menard said. "Everyone was working as hard as they possibly could, no one wanted this to be their last game. Fortunately for us, we were just able to get that one extra bounce tonight and get that puck in the net."

Stephenson's goal came 5:53 into overtime.

The Sabers never trailed, but never led by more than one goal.

Sidney Polzin, who was awarded Ms. Hockey on Tuesday, opened the scoring in the first period.

Central Wisconsin answered with a goal from Lauren Ellis 3:29 into the second period. CFM's Abigail Martin lit the lamp seven minutes later, only to have McKenna Kaczor tie the game 2-2 at the 14:11 mark.

Addison Frenette scored just 13 seconds later to give CFM a 3-2 lead entering the second intermission, but Central Wisconsin rallied to tie the game once more on Logan Crawford's goal.