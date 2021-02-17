Republican Doug Wardlow runs for Minnesota attorney general

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Republican Doug Wardlow is running again for Minnesota attorney general. Wardlow lost the 2018 race to Democrat Keith Ellison by just under 4 percentage points. Wardlow is general counsel for MyPillow. Founder Mike Lindell has spent months spreading misinformation backing former President Donald Trump’s false claims of victory in the presidential race. Wardlow is criticizing Ellison for failing to stop the violence that followed the death of George Floyd last summer. Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party Chairman Ken Martin calls Wardlow a right-wing extremist who will do anything for political power. No Republican has won Minnesota’s attorney general’s race since 1966.