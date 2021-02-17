Re-zoning of Orchard Hill’s development Paused

TOWN OF WASHINGTON (WQOW) - Local building company, C&E Wurzer Builders, has withdrawn it's proposal for what would have been the largest housing development in the county, at least for now.

The land between Deerfield, Mischler, and Cater Roads will potentially see the construction of more than a hundred new homes in the next few years, but the housing development, Orchard Hills, been met with pushback from the residents of the Lowe's Creek neighborhood.

Neighbors we spoke with in January said the increase in residents could bring problems with traffic, as well as take away from the rural setting people move to the Town of Washington for.

"I mean, we understand that things are going to get developed. I think that we want to develop it reasonably or responsibly to kind of keep what Washington Township means as far as the rural settings," said Casey Johnson.

C&E Wurzer Builders owner Craig Wurzer said they chose to withdraw their rezoning request in order to give time to come back with answers to all the questions nearby residents have. He also said they are going to look at different ways to accommodate the neighborhood concerns.

C&E Wurzer Builders needs the Town of Washington and Eau Claire County Board to approve rezoning in the area from an exclusive agriculture district to a rural homes district. Their approval is also needed for a conditional use permit to allow homes to be built closer to the road.

Wurzer said he hopes to resubmit the proposal in late April or May.

The county's Planning and Development Committee voted against recommending rezoning the land during their meeting in January. This was after the Town of Washington board voted in favor of re-zoning.