NATO chief urges joint spending as budget debate rolls on

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is urging members of the military alliance to jointly fund more of its work. He wants defense ministers, meeting from Wednesday, to consider whether to collectively pay some of the costs for the deployment of troops stationed near Russia’s border, air policing or military exercises. Right now, countries supplying troops or equipment for activities in NATO territory must pay the costs themselves. It’s unclear exactly how it would all work. Questions remain over whether a new budget would be needed. Some worry that it might be seen as a bailout for those not prepared to spend more. It’s also tough to justify given the impact of coronavirus restrictions on the global economy.