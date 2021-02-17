100 million Americans brace for more cold, ice and snow

Another winter storm front is blowing through the nation’s midsection, where power grids haven’t adjusted for the wild weather swings that come with climate change. More than 100 million people live in areas covered Wednesday by some type of winter weather warning, watch or advisory. Millions remain without power in the record-breaking cold, mostly in Texas. At least 20 people have died. Blame the polar vortex, a weather pattern that usually keeps to the arctic, but is increasingly visiting lower latitudes and staying beyond its welcome. Scientists say global warming caused by humans is partly responsible for its southward escapes becoming longer and more frequent.