Man arrested in hit-and-run death of Nicki Minaj’s father

MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) — A 70-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in the hit-and-run death of rapper Nicki Minaj’s father. Police say Charles Polevich stopped briefly to ask the injured man if he was OK but didn’t call for help. Polevich faces charges of leaving the scene of an incident and tampering with physical evidence in connection with the death last week of 64-year-old Robert Maraj on New York’s Long Island. Polevich splits time between Long Island and Guam. He is free on bail following an arraignment in Nassau County court. A message seeking comment was left with Polevich’s lawyer.