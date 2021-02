LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaret Anderson-Dolan had a goal and an assist, Jonathan Quick made 28 saves and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-0. It was Minnesota’s first game since Feb. 2 because of a COVID-19 outbreak. Trevor Moore, Dustin Brown and Drew Doughty also scored for the Kings. Kaapo Kahkonen made 25 saves for Minnesota.