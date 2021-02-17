Jailed suspect in anti-Maduro plot blames Colombia, Guaido

MIAMI (AP) — A woman charged in Colombia with helping organize an attempted armed invasion last year to overthrow Venezuela’s socialist government is speaking out. Yacsy Álvarez says that Colombian authorities were aware of the plotters’ movements and did nothing to stop them. She also claims she’s being made a scapegoat for others who abandoned the would-be rebels, including opposition leader Juan Guaidó. Álvarez’s jailhouse testimony raises questions about the role of staunch U.S. ally Colombia in the plan to oust Nicolás Maduro. Prosecutors say Álvarez helped former American Green Beret Jordan Goudreau smuggle weapons to the would-be freedom fighters. The failed raid ended with six dead and two of Goudreau’s Special Forces buddies behind bars in Caracas.