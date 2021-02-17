Hong Kong activist publisher Jimmy Lai appeals bail denial

HONG KONG (AP) — Prominent Hong Kong democracy advocate and publisher Jimmy Lai has returned to court to relaunch his appeal for bail. Lai is applying for bail for the second time before he goes on trial in April charged with colluding with foreign forces as defined by a sweeping National Security Law that was imposed on the semi-autonomous southern Chinese city last year following massive anti-government protests in 2019. Arrested and charged in early December, Lai was at first denied bail then granted it on appeal under strict conditions amounting for a form of house arrest. Hong Kong then appealed following sharp criticism from Beijing, which has long regarded Lai as an anti-China troublemaker and Lai was returned to prison. His appeal Thursday was based on separate legal grounds.