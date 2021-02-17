Ex-presidential hopeful faces trial in Belarus

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A court in Belarus has opened a trial of a bank executive who had aspired to challenge the country’s authoritarian president in last year’s vote but was blocked from running due to criminal charges that he rejected as political. Viktor Babariko, the former head of Russia-owned Belgazprombank, has been jailed since June on corruption and money laundering charges. He dismissed the accusations, saying they were intended to prevent him from running against President Alexander Lukashenko. Official results from the Aug. 9 presidential election gave Lukashenko a sixth term by a landslide, triggering massive protests. The main opposition candidate, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, and her supporters have dismissed the result as rigged. Some poll workers have agreed with them.