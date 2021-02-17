Cold snaps and climate change

(WQOW) - As extreme winter weather hits the U.S., below freezing temperatures were found in every state Tuesday and again Wednesday.

With the low temperatures nationwide, are we still experiencing climate change?

According to UW-Eau Claire chemistry professor James Boulter: yes, we are.

Boulter teaches atmospheric chemistry and climate change at the university.

He said even though we're experiencing cold in the U.S., it's actually surprisingly warm in places that are usually cold like Anchorage and Norway. Plus, the average winter temperatures are much warmer.

NASA reports 2020 was one of the hottest on record, and in the last 20 years, we've set records in 19 of them such as record droughts, hurricanes and rainfall.

"The cold weather we're experiencing right now fits into a context of an actually much warmer planet. So, where it may be cold where we are right now, it's actually much warmer somewhere else. We actually note that if we look at the change, the increasing in temperature from year to year, we actually see the winter is warming faster than the summers are," Boulter said.

When looking at climate change, Boulter said we have to think not just of local and immediate weather, but we need to think in terms of global temperatures and periods of years.