Breaking down Gov. Evers’ ‘bounceback’ state budget

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - Tuesday night, Governor Tony Evers proposed his $91 billion state budget, referring to it as the "bounce back" budget to help Wisconsin recover and rebuild from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We can make excuses for the last decade of decision-makers who cut corners, or we can commit right now to start putting people first," said Evers in his Tuesday address.

The budget proposal allocates state funding to many divisions across the state, but the most money is directed toward education.

In the proposal, overall state funding for public and private K-12 schools increases by $1.6 billion over the next two years, the largest increase ever.

The proposal includes a $47 million boost to mental health aid to schools, which is something Republican Representative Jesse James said is critical for students right now.

"The numbers speak for themselves on the increase and detriment that this pandemic has had on our youth,” James said.

Other allotments in the budget include long-term care facilities, child care, agriculture, lowering prescription drug costs, raising the tobacco age to 21, and the full legalization of marijuana.

“We’ve seen states around the country and really be able to increase revenue and fund schools and other programs by taxing marijuana the same way we tax alcohol,” said Democratic Representative Jodi Emerson, who is in favor of the legalization.

However, Rep. James is against the measure, arguing the state needs to consider all outcomes of the legalization.

"I just don't think it's appropriate to always be looking at the dollar signs," James said. "We need to look at the impact this will have on the generations yet to come, or even ones that are here right now."

In total, this proposal calls for more than $90 million of state spending over the two-year cycle. With the budget standing as it is now, it would leave the state operating at a deficit, which Evers argued is justified, given the pandemic. However, Rep. James disagrees.

"It's just like us with our home budgets: we can't spend what we don't have and we really shouldn't," James said. "The same concept I kind of bring to madison with me, looking at this budget here, it is a very hard pill to swallow."

Other key proposals include raising the minimum wage to $10.15 an hour and creating a state health care exchange through the ACA.

In the proposal, the intiatives are largely funded by more than one billion dollars in tax increases; but for the average taxpayer, taxes would likely be cut by a few hundred dollars.