Biden backs studying reparations as Congress considers bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s White House is giving its support to studying reparations for Black Americans. Press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday that he would “certainly” support studying the issue. The statement came as a congressional panel heard testimony for and against a reparations commission. Witnesses debated legislation that would establish a panel to examine the history of slavery and discrimination in the United States. Democrats pushing the bill said the descendants of slaves continue to feel the sting of that brutal system and the enduring racial inequality it spawned. Republicans said debating reparations is divisive, with one lawmaker calling the idea “impractical.”