Asian shares slip on profit-taking, hopes grow for recovery

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mostly lower as investors sell to lock in profits from the recent rally driven by hopes economies will gradually return to a pre-pandemic normal. Benchmarks in Japan, South Korea and Australia fell Wednesday. Hong Kong shares rose, while markets were closed in Shanghai for the Lunar New Year holiday. Shares of Toyota Motor Corp. slipped on news that 14 assembly lines at nine of its plants in Japan are being halted for up to four days following a strong earthquake that shook northeastern Japan. On Wall Street, stocks ended a tentative day of trading with mixed results.