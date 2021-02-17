Argentine rocker Fito Páez: ‘I want to play until the end’

MEXICO CITY (AP) — It’s been 20 years since Argentine rock star Fito Páez has been nominated for a Grammy Award, and this year he’s competing for best Latin rock or alternative album with “La Conquista del Espacio,” which won him two Latin Grammys in November. The 57-year-old rocker says in times of a global pandemic, he feels it is his duty to document what’s going on in the world through his music, which he did with his latest album. And on a personal level to Páez, “La Conquista del Espacio” is an album of redemption which allows him the possibility of being born again.