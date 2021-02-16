Wind Chill Advisory issued February 16 at 4:13AM CST until February 16 at 9:00AM CST by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

…VERY COLD WIND CHILLS THIS MORNING…

.A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for central and southern

Minnesota and west central Wisconsin until 9 AM Tuesday. Wind

chills between 25 below and 35 below zero are expected.

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below

zero.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and

central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and

west central Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.