Wind Chill Advisory issued February 16 at 4:13AM CST until February 16 at 9:00AM CST by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

Wind Chill Advisory issued February 16 at 4:13AM CST until February 16 at 9:00AM CST by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MNUpdated
…VERY COLD WIND CHILLS THIS MORNING…
.A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for central and southern
Minnesota and west central Wisconsin until 9 AM Tuesday. Wind
chills between 25 below and 35 below zero are expected.
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and
west central Minnesota.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.