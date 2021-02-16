Wind Chill Advisory issued February 16 at 2:48AM CST until February 16 at 10:00AM CST by NWS La Crosse WI

…Bitter Cold Wind Chills This Morning…

.Bitter cold wind chills ranging from 20 below to 35 below zero

will continue early this morning. By late morning and early

afternoon, however, gradual improvement is expected as

temperatures rise above zero with light winds. Avoid being

outdoors for prolonged periods of time this morning. If you must

go out, be sure to dress in layers and cover any exposed skin.

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills from 20 to 35 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of southwest into central Wisconsin,

northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.