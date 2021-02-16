Skip to Content

Wind Chill Advisory until TUE 10:00 AM CST

Updated
Last updated today at 3:50 am
2:48 am Weather AlertWx Alert - Clark

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Clark County

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS
MORNING…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills from 20 to 35 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of southwest into central Wisconsin,
northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

wqowweather

More Stories

Skip to content