Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP HOCKEY=
Chanhassen 10, Waconia 3
Chaska 4, New Prague 0
Chisago Lakes 6, North Branch 4
Eden Prairie 4, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 1
Gentry 7, Breck 0
Greenway 3, North Shore Storm 2
Hermantown 6, Duluth Denfeld 3
Kittson County Central 4, Red Lake Falls 1
LeSueur-Henderson/St. Peter/Tri-City United 7, Waseca 1
Mankato East 5, Winona 2
Mankato West 9, Austin 0
Minneapolis 3, Orono 1
Moorhead 3, Bemidji 2
Park (Cottage Grove) 4, Woodbury 3
Providence Academy 8, Minnehaha Academy 1
Rochester Mayo 3, Rochester Lourdes 2
Sartell-St. Stephen 3, Brainerd 1
St. Francis 5, Pine City 2
Tartan 5, South St. Paul 2
Wadena-Deer Creek 6, Bagley 3
Windom 5, Marshall 2
GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=
Apple Valley 4, Lakeville North 2
Blake 6, Minnehaha Academy 2
Buffalo 4, Delano/Rockford Co-op 1
Burnsville 4, Eagan 3
Centennial 6, Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 1
Cretin-Derham Hall 6, Irondale/St. Anthony 2
Duluth Marshall 9, Duluth East/Duluth Denfeld Co-op 1
East Grand Forks 2, Crookston 2, OT
Eastview 1, Lakeville South 0
Edina 2, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 0
Eveleth-Gilbert 5, Princeton 0
Farmington 3, Prior Lake 0
Fergus Falls 3, Bemidji 1
Forest Lake 5, Park (Cottage Grove) 2
Hastings 2, Bloomington Jefferson 1
Hibbing/Chisholm Co-op 7, International Falls 0
LeSueur-Henderson/St. Peter/Tri-City United 2, Waseca 0
Maple Grove 7, Armstrong/Cooper Coop 0
Minneapolis 3, Hopkins/Park 1
Moose Lake Area Hockey Association 2, North Shore Storm 1
Mounds View 2, White Bear Lake 1
New Prague 1, Waconia 1, OT
New Ulm 4, Hutchinson 3
Northern Lakes 3, Henry Sibley/St. Paul 1
Owatonna 5, Albert Lea 1
Proctor/Hermantown Co-op 5, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton Co-op 1
Rochester Lourdes 9, Fairmont 1
Rosemount 4, Shakopee 3
Simley 1, North/Tartan Co-op 1, OT
Warroad 7, Fargo Davies, N.D. 2
Wayzata 5, Chaska/Chanhassen 3
Willmar 3, River Lakes 2
___
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/