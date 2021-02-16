Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

New
11:07 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL=

Bowler/Gresham 85, White Lake 68

Brodhead 68, Monticello 63

Cameron 84, Barron 82

Chequamegon 64, Mercer 34

Clear Lake 66, Cumberland 60

Frederic 56, Prairie Farm 38

Hurley 68, Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan, Mich. 43

Little Chute 54, Fox Valley Lutheran 38

Luck 77, Birchwood 39

Phillips 75, Rib Lake 49

Racine Lutheran 89, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 57

River Valley 59, Lancaster 52

Division I Section 2=

Regional First Round=

Germantown 65, Nicolet 63

Kaukauna 102, Appleton West 79

Manitowoc Lincoln 61, Sheboygan North 40

Oshkosh North 86, Sheboygan South 80

Slinger 72, Hartford Union 48

West De Pere 60, Appleton East 43

Division I Section 3=

Regional First Round=

Monona Grove 66, Janesville Craig 54

Mukwonago 77, Elkhorn Area 73

Sun Prairie 77, Oregon 44

Verona Area 62, Middleton 56

Waukesha North 78, Watertown 68

Waukesha South 60, Badger 50

Division I Section 4=

Regional First Round=

Greenfield 74, West Allis Nathan Hale 64

Marquette University 60, Wauwatosa West 45

Waterford 58, Union Grove 51

Division I Section I=

Regional First Round=

Eau Claire North 65, Marshfield 44

Green Bay East 67, Green Bay Preble 61

Green Bay Southwest 80, Pulaski 56

Hortonville 66, Wausau West 28

Menomonie 63, Superior 56

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 48, Holmen 25

Division II Section 2=

Regional First Round=

Freedom 77, Waupaca 47

Marinette 45, Antigo 28

Menasha 69, Berlin 31

New London 70, Fox Valley Lutheran 61

Ripon 57, Winneconne 55

Shawano 62, Green Bay West 39

Sheboygan Falls 56, Two Rivers 39

Division II Section 3=

Regional First Round=

Adams-Friendship 53, Baraboo 38

Edgewood 53, Mount Horeb 35

Evansville 50, Delavan-Darien 47

McFarland 67, Platteville 33

Portage 72, Reedsburg Area 64

Division II Section 4=

Regional First Round=

Greendale 69, Cudahy 55

Kewaskum 47, Port Washington 37

Milwaukee Lutheran def. Shorewood, forfeit

New Berlin West 66, New Berlin Eisenhower 64

Wilmot Union 88, Catholic Memorial 64

Division II Section I=

Regional First Round=

Black River Falls 55, Sparta 51

Ellsworth 62, Baldwin-Woodville 52

Merrill 79, Lakeland 72

Mosinee 82, Wausau East 62

Osceola 54, Hayward 45

West Salem 72, La Crosse Logan 56

Division III Section 2=

Regional First Round=

Kewaunee 68, Chilton 58

Menominee Indian 58, Tomahawk 54

Peshtigo 85, Oconto Falls 63

Southern Door 43, Sturgeon Bay 32

Wautoma 81, Weyauwega-Fremont 73

Westfield Area 62, Nekoosa 49

Division III Section 3=

Regional First Round=

Belleville 35, Dodgeville 24

Brodhead 68, Cambridge 54

Markesan 63, Laconia 61

Marshall 69, Clinton 25

Prairie du Chien 59, Lancaster 55

River Valley 56, Westby 52

Division III Section 4=

Regional First Round=

Campbellsport 70, North Fond du Lac 55

Lomira 72, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 52

New Holstein 59, Cedar Grove-Belgium 50

Random Lake 54, Howards Grove 52

Shoreland Lutheran 85, Kenosha Christian Life 37

Division III Section I=

Regional First Round=

Durand 59, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 54

Elk Mound 61, Osseo-Fairchild 45

Ladysmith 49, Barron 44

Mondovi 57, Arcadia 55

Northwestern def. Spooner, forfeit

Stanley-Boyd 68, Chequamegon 59

Unity 50, Bloomer 37

Division IV Section 2=

Regional First Round=

Crandon 53, Gillett 44

Gibraltar 70, Algoma 46

Kohler 69, Princeton/Green Lake 57

Manawa 80, Hilbert 72

Mishicot 84, Sevastopol 34

Pardeeville 60, Oakfield 39

Division IV Section 3=

Regional First Round=

Melrose-Mindoro 85, Kickapoo 44

New Lisbon 83, Montello 70

Pacelli 84, Tri-County 33

Pittsville 53, Brookwood 39

Whitehall 47, Lincoln 40

Wild Rose 44, Rosholt 41

Division IV Section 4=

Regional First Round=

Boscobel 68, Riverdale 37

Dodgeland 42, Johnson Creek 40

Living Word Lutheran 63, Palmyra-Eagle 53

Parkview 103, Iowa-Grant 70

Waterloo 52, Horicon 47

Division IV Section I=

Regional First Round=

Abbotsford 65, Spencer 55

Colfax 75, Augusta 54

Glenwood City 61, Shell Lake 42

Marathon 81, Thorp 30

Regis 70, Cadott 31

Washburn 50, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 46

Webster 64, Boyceville 37

Division V Section 2=

Regional First Round=

Elcho 81, Wausaukee 46

Suring 49, Saint Thomas Aquinas 41

Three Lakes 71, Niagara 34

Tigerton 39, Northland Lutheran 30

Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 53, Mercer 35

Division V Section 3=

Regional First Round=

Greenwood 59, Loyal 47

Independence 86, Coulee Christian-Providence 75

Ithaca 53, Weston 42

North Crawford 70, Cassville 40

Port Edwards 39, Assumption 36

Potosi 60, De Soto 50

Division V Section 4=

Regional First Round=

Albany 37, Juda 35

Belmont 54, Argyle 51

Black Hawk 65, Pecatonica 39

Fall River 56, Central Wisconsin Christian 51

Rio 55, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 37

Williams Bay Faith Christian 47, Catholic Central 39

Young Coggs Prep 73, Valley Christian 61

Division V Section I=

Regional First Round=

Bruce 48, Lake Holcombe 46

Lac Courte Oreilles 82, Winter 64

Mellen 74, Butternut 55

New Auburn 70, Gilman 41

Owen-Withee 67, Cornell 31

Siren 71, Clayton 40

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Drummond 41, Webster 30

Duluth Marshall, Minn. 85, Superior 42

Shorewood 61, Milwaukee Lutheran 38

