Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS BASKETBALL=
Bowler/Gresham 85, White Lake 68
Brodhead 68, Monticello 63
Cameron 84, Barron 82
Chequamegon 64, Mercer 34
Clear Lake 66, Cumberland 60
Frederic 56, Prairie Farm 38
Hurley 68, Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan, Mich. 43
Little Chute 54, Fox Valley Lutheran 38
Luck 77, Birchwood 39
Phillips 75, Rib Lake 49
Racine Lutheran 89, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 57
River Valley 59, Lancaster 52
Division I Section 2=
Regional First Round=
Germantown 65, Nicolet 63
Kaukauna 102, Appleton West 79
Manitowoc Lincoln 61, Sheboygan North 40
Oshkosh North 86, Sheboygan South 80
Slinger 72, Hartford Union 48
West De Pere 60, Appleton East 43
Division I Section 3=
Regional First Round=
Monona Grove 66, Janesville Craig 54
Mukwonago 77, Elkhorn Area 73
Sun Prairie 77, Oregon 44
Verona Area 62, Middleton 56
Waukesha North 78, Watertown 68
Waukesha South 60, Badger 50
Division I Section 4=
Regional First Round=
Greenfield 74, West Allis Nathan Hale 64
Marquette University 60, Wauwatosa West 45
Waterford 58, Union Grove 51
Division I Section I=
Regional First Round=
Eau Claire North 65, Marshfield 44
Green Bay East 67, Green Bay Preble 61
Green Bay Southwest 80, Pulaski 56
Hortonville 66, Wausau West 28
Menomonie 63, Superior 56
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 48, Holmen 25
Division II Section 2=
Regional First Round=
Freedom 77, Waupaca 47
Marinette 45, Antigo 28
Menasha 69, Berlin 31
New London 70, Fox Valley Lutheran 61
Ripon 57, Winneconne 55
Shawano 62, Green Bay West 39
Sheboygan Falls 56, Two Rivers 39
Division II Section 3=
Regional First Round=
Adams-Friendship 53, Baraboo 38
Edgewood 53, Mount Horeb 35
Evansville 50, Delavan-Darien 47
McFarland 67, Platteville 33
Portage 72, Reedsburg Area 64
Division II Section 4=
Regional First Round=
Greendale 69, Cudahy 55
Kewaskum 47, Port Washington 37
Milwaukee Lutheran def. Shorewood, forfeit
New Berlin West 66, New Berlin Eisenhower 64
Wilmot Union 88, Catholic Memorial 64
Division II Section I=
Regional First Round=
Black River Falls 55, Sparta 51
Ellsworth 62, Baldwin-Woodville 52
Merrill 79, Lakeland 72
Mosinee 82, Wausau East 62
Osceola 54, Hayward 45
West Salem 72, La Crosse Logan 56
Division III Section 2=
Regional First Round=
Kewaunee 68, Chilton 58
Menominee Indian 58, Tomahawk 54
Peshtigo 85, Oconto Falls 63
Southern Door 43, Sturgeon Bay 32
Wautoma 81, Weyauwega-Fremont 73
Westfield Area 62, Nekoosa 49
Division III Section 3=
Regional First Round=
Belleville 35, Dodgeville 24
Brodhead 68, Cambridge 54
Markesan 63, Laconia 61
Marshall 69, Clinton 25
Prairie du Chien 59, Lancaster 55
River Valley 56, Westby 52
Division III Section 4=
Regional First Round=
Campbellsport 70, North Fond du Lac 55
Lomira 72, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 52
New Holstein 59, Cedar Grove-Belgium 50
Random Lake 54, Howards Grove 52
Shoreland Lutheran 85, Kenosha Christian Life 37
Division III Section I=
Regional First Round=
Durand 59, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 54
Elk Mound 61, Osseo-Fairchild 45
Ladysmith 49, Barron 44
Mondovi 57, Arcadia 55
Northwestern def. Spooner, forfeit
Stanley-Boyd 68, Chequamegon 59
Unity 50, Bloomer 37
Division IV Section 2=
Regional First Round=
Crandon 53, Gillett 44
Gibraltar 70, Algoma 46
Kohler 69, Princeton/Green Lake 57
Manawa 80, Hilbert 72
Mishicot 84, Sevastopol 34
Pardeeville 60, Oakfield 39
Division IV Section 3=
Regional First Round=
Melrose-Mindoro 85, Kickapoo 44
New Lisbon 83, Montello 70
Pacelli 84, Tri-County 33
Pittsville 53, Brookwood 39
Whitehall 47, Lincoln 40
Wild Rose 44, Rosholt 41
Division IV Section 4=
Regional First Round=
Boscobel 68, Riverdale 37
Dodgeland 42, Johnson Creek 40
Living Word Lutheran 63, Palmyra-Eagle 53
Parkview 103, Iowa-Grant 70
Waterloo 52, Horicon 47
Division IV Section I=
Regional First Round=
Abbotsford 65, Spencer 55
Colfax 75, Augusta 54
Glenwood City 61, Shell Lake 42
Marathon 81, Thorp 30
Regis 70, Cadott 31
Washburn 50, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 46
Webster 64, Boyceville 37
Division V Section 2=
Regional First Round=
Elcho 81, Wausaukee 46
Suring 49, Saint Thomas Aquinas 41
Three Lakes 71, Niagara 34
Tigerton 39, Northland Lutheran 30
Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 53, Mercer 35
Division V Section 3=
Regional First Round=
Greenwood 59, Loyal 47
Independence 86, Coulee Christian-Providence 75
Ithaca 53, Weston 42
North Crawford 70, Cassville 40
Port Edwards 39, Assumption 36
Potosi 60, De Soto 50
Division V Section 4=
Regional First Round=
Albany 37, Juda 35
Belmont 54, Argyle 51
Black Hawk 65, Pecatonica 39
Fall River 56, Central Wisconsin Christian 51
Rio 55, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 37
Williams Bay Faith Christian 47, Catholic Central 39
Young Coggs Prep 73, Valley Christian 61
Division V Section I=
Regional First Round=
Bruce 48, Lake Holcombe 46
Lac Courte Oreilles 82, Winter 64
Mellen 74, Butternut 55
New Auburn 70, Gilman 41
Owen-Withee 67, Cornell 31
Siren 71, Clayton 40
GIRLS BASKETBALL=
Drummond 41, Webster 30
Duluth Marshall, Minn. 85, Superior 42
Shorewood 61, Milwaukee Lutheran 38
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/