Suspected Israeli settlers vandalize Palestinian cars

JERUSALEM (AP) — Suspected Israeli settlers have vandalized several vehicles belonging to Palestinian workers in the occupied West Bank in broad daylight in an incident caught by security cameras. It appeared to be the latest in a series of so-called “price tag” attacks. In such attacks, hard-line Israeli nationalists assault Palestinians and vandalize their property in response to Palestinian militant attacks or perceived efforts by Israeli authorities to limit settlement activity. Footage carried by Israeli public broadcaster Kan appeared to show around 10 people, all wearing hoods and masks, puncturing the tires and smashing the windows of parked cars near the West Bank settlement of Shiloh. Israeli police say they are investigating.