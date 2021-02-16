Poland to redraw media tax proposal following protests

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s right-wing government says it will redraw its proposed media advertising tax to make it fairer after it led to a media protest and condemnation from a coalition partner and critics abroad. The critics say the tax would put small regional media out of business and would undermine the nation’s media freedom and variety. The proposal is still in consultation stage. The government said Tuesday that it will take the criticism into account when it writes the draft bill. The government claims that small outlets will not be affected, but big internet companies should be made to pay their fair share of taxes.