New this week: ‘Nomadland,’ ‘Kenan’ and Andra Day music

This week’s new entertainment releases include awards season favorite “Nomadland,” a new TV series featuring “Saturday Night Live’s” Kenan Thompson and the soundtrack to “The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” which features new songs by Andra Day. Associated Press Film Writer calls “Nomadland,” which stars Frances McDormand,” “one of the loveliest and most spiritually invigorating films in recent memory.” AP Music Editor Mesfin Fekadu notes Day’s new works include “Tigress & Tweed,” an original the R&B singer wrote with veteran singer-producer Raphael Saadiq. AP TV Writer Lynn Elber says “Kenan,” Thompson’s new NBC sitcom airing Tuesdays, will keep the comedian busy on both coasts since he remains an “SNL” cast member.