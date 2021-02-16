Lawyers want special prosecutor in cases vs. Atlanta police

ATLANTA (AP) — Attorneys alleging excessive force involving Atlanta police officers want a special prosecutor appointed in two high-profile cases, including the fatal police shooting of Rayshard Brooks. The request comes after the local district attorney argued her office shouldn’t be involved in the Brooks case nor one in which two Black college students were hit with Tasers and pulled from a car by Atlanta officers. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has twice asked Attorney General Chris Carr to reassign the cases. But he has rejected those requests. Lawyers for Brooks’ family and the college students said Tuesday they just want the cases to move forward.