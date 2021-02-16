France, West Africa to step up counterterrorism efforts

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron urged West African leaders to step up efforts in the fight against Islamic extremists in the Sahel region both on the military and political fronts, with support from the international community. Macron joined by video from Paris Tuesday a summit held in N’Djamena, Chad with the leaders of Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad, Niger and Mauritania. Macron said the summit’s challenge is to take “a next step, further and stronger” in order to keep up the pressure on terrorist groups. France has about 5,100 troops in the five West African countries, which represents the country’s largest military operation abroad.