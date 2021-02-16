Eau Claire church to use cotton swabs for Ash Wednesday

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Every Ash Wednesday, priests would normally place ashes directly onto people's foreheads with their thumb. But, like many things during the pandemic, the tradition is changing, at least on the surface.

A cotton swab is what Father Tom Krieg, pastor of St. James the Greater Catholic Church, will use Wednesday to make the sign of the cross with ashes on people's foreheads.

He will use a new cotton swab for each parishioner to mitigate the spread of COVID.

Father Tom said he's heard other churches will sprinkle ashes on top of people's heads or hand out little bags of ashes to their congregation.

Although this Lenten tradition will look different, he said the core of it is still the same.

"The substance of what we celebrate is all still there. It's repentance for sins. It's marking ourselves with ashes and telling God that we want to turn to you with all our heart and that's all still possible even though we're using cotton swabs and it's not as crowded as we used to be, but I think we can still dig deep and make it a day of real spiritual desire to be closer to God," Father Tom said.

The parish also needed to add extra mass times for Ash Wednesday to accommodate social distancing.

They will have 7 a.m., 12 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and a 7 p.m. services that day.

You must sign up for mass beforehand, and the 5:30 one is already full.