Downtown enhancement grant helps food co-op grow

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - While many businesses have felt the impact of COVID-19, Just Local Food Co-Op in Eau Claire is going strong. It's getting a $2,000 boost thanks to a downtown enhancement grant from Downtown Eau Claire, Inc. to help keep up with growing demand.



Employees said as business grows, it's been a challenge to find enough space to store frozen foods like meat and seafood, but the grant money will help create a new outdoor walk-in freezer, allowing the store to increase stock and expand offerings.

"With every order, we'll be able to stock new products, and likely work with new local vendors too," said Becca Schoenborn, who works in marketing.

Downtown enhancement grants are typically given out twice per year, and the next winner will be announced in June.

While Downtown Eau Claire looked for a business looking to expand for this award, representatives said they plan to choose project proposals that enhance the overall downtown experience such as art or culturally enriching events for the next round of awards.