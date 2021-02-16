CFM Sabers’ Polzin named Ms. Hockey, Menard Coach of the Year

CFM Sabers’ Polzin named Ms. Hockey, Menard Coach of the YearNew
CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team received two major awards Tuesday as it prepares to play in the state tournament.
Sabers head coach was named Coach of the Year by the Girls Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association at its virtual banquet. Senior Sidney Polzin was named Ms. Hockey.
The Sabers advanced to the state tournament for the first time since 2008 after winning a sectional championship last weekend.
CFM will play Central Wisconsin Storm Wednesday in Wausau in the state semifinals.