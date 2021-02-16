CFM Sabers’ Polzin named Ms. Hockey, Menard Coach of the Year

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team received two major awards Tuesday as it prepares to play in the state tournament.

Sabers head coach was named Coach of the Year by the Girls Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association at its virtual banquet. Senior Sidney Polzin was named Ms. Hockey.

Congratulations to Sidney Polzin on being name GWHCA Ms. Hockey. What a honor. #SaborHockey #HWPO pic.twitter.com/turgIauY1D — CFM Sabers Hockey (@CFMhockey) February 17, 2021

Congrats to our Sabers! @EllaAusman @carolineeodell made 2nd Team All-State, Sidney Polzin made 1st Team All-State, and Coach Menard being named Coach of the Year! pic.twitter.com/Ci6FDB1sBT — CFM Sabers Hockey (@CFMhockey) February 17, 2021

The Sabers advanced to the state tournament for the first time since 2008 after winning a sectional championship last weekend.

CFM will play Central Wisconsin Storm Wednesday in Wausau in the state semifinals.