Biden reframes goal on reopening of elementary schools

MILWAUKEE (AP) — President Joe Biden is promising a majority of elementary schools will be open five days a week by the end of his first 100 days in office. He is restating his goal after his administration came under fire when aides said schools would be considered open if they held in-person learning just one day a week. Biden spoke during a CNN town hall Tuesday night in Milwaukee. He has faced increasing questions about how he would reopen schools, with school districts operating under a patchwork of different virtual and in-person learning arrangements nationwide.