Appeals court OKs release of NYC police discipline records

NEW YORK (AP) — An appeals court says many New York City police discipline records can be made public over union objections. Tuesday’s federal appeals decision rejected union claims that the state’s transparency law would unfairly muddy the reputations of police officers, endangering them and affecting their future employment. The Manhattan appeals court noted there was no evidence that job prospects for officers were harmed in numerous other states where similar records are available publicly. The New York Law Enforcement Labor Coalition said through a spokesperson that the unions will review all options, including appeals. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city looks forward to releasing the data and will seek clarity from the court regarding when the records can be unveiled.