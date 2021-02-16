All but 2 of the 50 states had at least part of state at or below 32 degrees: DE and SC

Eau Claire's coldest temperature of the winter of -26 was recorded at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport at 5:30 this morning. Each of the past three mornings now have been the coldest of the winter in terms of temperature, and this morning was the tenth of the winter (and of the month) with a low of at least -10.

It was Eau Claire's 12th negative low of the winter, with 11 of them coming in the past 11 days including today.

The entire United States was extremely cold with negative temperatures reaching into Texas! From what I found, Dallas' low of -2 this morning is tied for their 2nd coldest low ever with Jan. 31, 1949. Their coldest low ever was -8 on Feb. 12, 1899 and today was Dallas' first negative low since a low of -1 on Dec. 23, 1989.

In fact, lows of 32 or below were found in at least part of all but two of our 50 states this morning. Delaware and South Carolina were barely spared. Yes, this includes the mountain observation on Mauna Kea in Hawaii which does tend to fall below zero in the winter, but the vast majority of the island chain has LOWS in the 60s and 70s.

Back to the Chippewa Valley, lows ranged from -14 in Medford to -30 in Black River Falls, though Marshfield just off to our east only dropped to -8, so parts of eastern Clark county probably were among the warmest in the area.

From that frigid start, temps rebounded into the teens for the first time since February 5, eleven days ago. In Eau Claire, temperatures rose 30 degrees in just 6 hours from -20 at 7am to +10 at 1pm!

Still, Most of the area will again see negative low temperatures tonight for the 12th night in a row. Lows will range from -5 to -15 with very little wind chill effect, so the 11 night streak of Wind Chill Advisories or Warnings has ended!

Highs climb to the teens again tomorrow, but clouds and light snow will move through. Not much is expected, but a trace to an inch will be widespread with a few spots perhaps picking up 1 1/2".

Then we have a chance to stay above zero tomorrow night, but the frigid air lasts until Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon will climb from a below zero start up to 20 degrees with 30 possible Sunday as another chance for snow moves through.

After that system, flurries could linger through Tuesday, but Monday and Tuesday look to warm above freezing in the afternoons, and temperatures near 40 cannot be ruled out!