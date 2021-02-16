6% of Eau Claire County residents now fully vaccinated against COVID-19

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - New data shows more than 14% of Eau Claire County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while 6% are fully vaccinated.

A large portion of those vaccinated are over 65. Of the 15,266 people who have received at least one dose, 49% of those are 65 or older. In Eau Claire County, 6,329 people are fully vaccinated (6%).

The 65+ crowd, along with those working in health care, firefighters and police officers are currently eligible for the vaccine.

Up in Chippewa County, 14.6% of residents (9.416 total people) have received at least one dose of the vaccine while 5% (3,215 people) are fully vaccinated.

Statewide, 996,591 vaccines have been administered meaning 12.5% of people have received at least one dose. Four percent of Wisconsinites are fully vaccinated, which is a percent higher than one week ago.

