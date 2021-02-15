Barron County woman’s murder trial begins

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - Trial is underway for a Barron County woman accused of stabbing and murdering her boyfriend.

A jury started hearing testimony Monday in the case of Melanie Kuula. She is charged in the August 2019 death of Brian Bents.



According to the criminal complaint she caught him having sex with another woman in their Almena apartment complex. He died of a single stab wound to the chest and had injuries to the head and face that the medical examiner said were consistent with being hit with a frying pan and a wood spatula.



Kuula's trial is expected to last all week.