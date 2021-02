(WAOW) — Wisconsin's wolf hunt is slated to begin on Feb. 22 and run through Feb. 28.

The Natural Resources Board held a special meeting on the matter Monday morning, voting unanimously to start the hunt and determine the quota.

The quota for harvests is 200.

Applications open at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, with up to 4,000 permits being sold.

The quota was developed with the objective of keeping the population stable.