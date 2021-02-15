Wisconsin GOP senator downplays attack on U.S. Capitol

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is downplaying the storming of the U.S. Capitol last month. He said on conservative talk radio that it “didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me.” Johnson’s comments Monday on WISN-AM in Milwaukee come after he voted Saturday to acquit former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial. Johnson said in the interview that Trump’s attorneys “eviscerated” arguments made by Democrats seeking to convict Trump for instigating the insurrection. Johnson is one of Trump’s most ardent supporters. He is up for reelection in 2022 but hasn’t said yet whether he will seek a third term.